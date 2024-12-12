ETV Bharat / state

7 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad

Narayanpur: Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a police official said on Thursday.

The fierce gunfight between security forces and Naxalites is going on in the forests of Abujhmad located on the border area of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

The encounter broke out around 3 AM on Thursday when a joint team of police officials from four districts launched a search operation in the woods following inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area.

Narayanpur and Dantewada SPs have confirmed the encounter saying that there were inputs about the presence of 50 to 60 Indravati Area Committee Naxalites in South Abujhmad prompting the Joint Action Force to launch the operation.