Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Bijapur

Bijapur: Indian security forces - DRG, COBRA, and STF are involved in an ongoing encounter with Naxalites in the Indravati National Park, Bijapur district in Bastar Division, Chhattisgarh. The Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav confirmed it and said that there is intermittent firing going on between the security forces and Naxalites.

While there are reports of one Naxalite being killed in this encounter and automatic weapons being recovered, there has been no official confirmation regarding this as it is an ongoing encounter. Police officials stated that detailed information about the encounter will be given after the security personnel return from the spot.

After the Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao aka Basavaraj was gunned down by the security forces in Abujhmarh on May 21, the forces’ morale is high and anti-Naxal operations have been continuously going on in Bastar since then. The security forces have also pushed back Naxalites from the hills of Karregutta, which was a safe zone for the insurgents.