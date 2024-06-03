ETV Bharat / state

Two LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in J-K's Pulwama

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

A cordon and search operation by security forces transitioned into an encounter after militants opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

Encounter Breaks out Between Security Forces, Militants in J-K's Pulwama
Security personnel (ANI Photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces have reportedly gunned down two militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

Two LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in J-K's Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

While the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which usually updates on the encounters in the valley was yet to issue a statement, sources said that two militants had been killed in the encounter which broke out at Nihama village of Pulwama on Monday morning.

Reports identified the slain militants as Riyaz Ahmad and Rayees-both local residents of Pulwama and affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba. While Riyaz had joined the militant ranks in 2015, Rayees signed up later in 2021. Both were on the security forces' radar for some time now. The house where the militants were hiding caught fire after the security forces fired heavy ammunition at the house to target the hiding militants.

On Monday morning, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated triggering an encounter.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said that the security forces are on the job. "Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," it said.

Earlier, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara. Chinar Corps said that the recovery was made in 'Operation Kot Nala'. "Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today.

During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered," Chinar Corps posted on X.

On May 6, the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in "Operation Redwani Payeen" in Kulgam. In a post on X, Chinar Corps said, "A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem."

Last Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

