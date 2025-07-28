ETV Bharat / state

Three 'Foreign' Terrorists Killed In Army's 'Operation Mahadev' In Upper Reaches Of Srinagar

According to the Indian Army spokesperson, the gunfight began in the Lidwas area, and the operation is currently underway.

Three 'Foreign' Terrorists Killed In Srinagar Encounter
Three 'Foreign' Terrorists Killed In Srinagar Encounter (X/@ChinarcorpsIA)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed an "intense" gunfight with security forces in the forest range of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, the Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV Update: Three terrorist have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues (sic),” the Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier, the Army said that the gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Lidwas area, and the operation is currently underway. “OP MAHADEV: Contact established in the general area of Lidwas. Operation in progress,” it posted.

As per the initial inputs, at least three terrorists were trapped in the operation that was triggered after a search by a team of police, army, and CRPF was launched in the forest area of Mulnaar near the Dachigam National Park in Harwan.

Sources said the slain terrorists belonged to the Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), however, officials are yet to confirm their identity.

Officials said that the forces initiated the gunfight upon approaching the suspected location, after which the hiding terrorists opened fire. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area, officials said. Additional forces have also been sent to the area to intensify the operation of tracking down the terrorists.

The Srinagar operation takes over three months after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists. The brazen attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war as India responded with Operation Sindoor, a calibrated attack on terror targets across the border early May.

