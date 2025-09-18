Chhattisgarh: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Sukma
The encounter broke out after a search operation was launched late Tuesday night in the forested areas of Sukma's western region.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Sukma: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Wednesday morning, an official said. The exchange of fire began after a search operation was launched late Tuesday night in the forested and hilly areas of the district’s western region, he said. The search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the Naxalite movement, the official said.
Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the ongoing operation; however, he refrained from disclosing the exact location, strength of forces, or other sensitive details. Chavan further said that the operation is being carried out with utmost caution and strategy.
According to sources, the Naxalites lying in ambush opened fire as security forces cordoned off the suspected area. Following this, the security forces retaliated.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, the police have pasted posters of 44 most wanted Naxalites across villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.
The posters display photographs, names, and details of government rewards announced for these Naxalites. The police have appealed to the villagers that if they have any information about any of these 44 Naxalites, they can contact the police and provide information.
Police officials have assured villagers that any tip-offs will remain confidential, and those providing credible information will also be rewarded.
Naxal Operations Additional SP Akash Shrimal said that every possible effort is being made to eradicate Naxalism. The police in Kanker district, in the Bastar division, have devised a new strategy to combat Naxalites. Under this strategy, large posters have been prepared, listing wanted Naxalites.
Villagers are being informed about these individuals by pasting the posters in villages, he said. He added that the posters also include phone numbers of police officers so that villagers or surrendering Naxalites can directly contact them.
“The posters contain photographs of 44 Naxalites and information about the bounties on them, ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1 lakh. Our mobile numbers are also included, so the villagers can contact us if they spot them,” Akash Shrimal said.
Read More