Chhattisgarh: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Sukma

Sukma: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Wednesday morning, an official said. The exchange of fire began after a search operation was launched late Tuesday night in the forested and hilly areas of the district’s western region, he said. The search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the Naxalite movement, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the ongoing operation; however, he refrained from disclosing the exact location, strength of forces, or other sensitive details. Chavan further said that the operation is being carried out with utmost caution and strategy.

According to sources, the Naxalites lying in ambush opened fire as security forces cordoned off the suspected area. Following this, the security forces retaliated.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, the police have pasted posters of 44 most wanted Naxalites across villages in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.