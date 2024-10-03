Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): In the ongoing onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, a major encounter raged between security forces and Naxalites in the forests of Bottalanka and Irapalli under Chintalnar police station area of Sukma district on Thursday.

In the ongoing encounter in the highly Naxal-affected area, security forces have claimed to have shot many Naxalites while a massive search operation is going on in the area.

The encounter broke out in the woods of Bottalanka and Erapalli soon after the security forces following specific inputs about the presence of Naxals in the area believed to be a stronghold of the Naxals, SP Sukma, Kiran Chavan said.

Acting on the inputs, a joint team of DRG, Cobra and CRPF cordoned the area and launched a search operation which turned into an encounter between the security forces and Naxalites.

According to Sukma police, the hiding Naxalites attacked the security forces with BGL. However, the soldiers have not suffered any kind of damage. Intermittent firing was reported between the two sides at the time this report was filed.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that a detailed press statement about the encounter will be issued on the return of the security forces from the area. Sukma CRPF DIG Anand and Konta CRPF DIG Surajpal Verma are constantly in touch with the soldiers, Chavan said.