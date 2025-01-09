ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxals And Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An encounter between Naxalites and security forces erupted in Sukma district on Thursday.

An encounter between Naxalites and security forces erupted in Sukma district on Thursday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 4 minutes ago

Sukma: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

An intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Sukma: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

An intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SECURITY FORCES NAXALS ENCOUNTERCHHATTISGARH NAXALS ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.