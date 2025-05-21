26 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Minister

Narayanpur: At least 26 Naxalites have been killed in a fierce encounter with security forces along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border of Chhattisgarh's Naxal affected Bastar division on Wednesday, state Home Minister said.

According to police officials, the fierce encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans and Naxalites in the dense forests of Abujhmad. DRG units of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Kondagaon districts are jointly involved in the operation. Police sources said that the joint team of DRG cornered leading commanders of Naxalites, who have been holed up at the encounter site.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar confirmed Naxalite fatalities saying that the number of slain Naxalites will be shared separately.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister, Vijay Sharma said that "more than 26 naxalites" have been killed by the security forces adding one jawan has been injured but is out of danger. "One of our associates lost his life during the operation..." Sharma said.

According to Deputy CM, Arun Sao, "more than two dozen Naxalites" had been killed in the encounter. "After the formation of our government in the state, a program is running to make Bastar naxal-free. In Narayanpur, more than two dozen Naxalites have been killed in an encounter. Our security forces are working diligently so that by March 2026, Bastar becomes Naxal-free," Sao said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said that the operation is still going on adding further updates will be issued separately.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai said that the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of a leading cadre of the Naxalite Maad division in Abujhmad.

The encounter comes amid the March, 2026 deadline set by union Home Minister Amit Shah to wipe out Naxalism from the state. It also comes after a massive anti-Naxal operation involving around 28000 troops was launched in the Karegutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to neutralise the top leadership of Naxals believed to have taken shelter in the dense foliage.