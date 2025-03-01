ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxalites Killed In Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said that the firefight took place in the morning in a forest under the Kistaram police station limits, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

The operation by a joint team comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF)--was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites there, the SP said.