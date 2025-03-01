Two Naxalites Killed In Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.
Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said that the firefight took place in the morning in a forest under the Kistaram police station limits, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.
The operation by a joint team comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF)--was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites there, the SP said.
He said that in the subsequent encounter, two Naxalites were killed and their bodies have been recovered from the encounter, adding a search operation was still underway in the area.
With this encounter, 83 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate skirmishes in the state so far this year. Of them, 67 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Sukma.
Encounters In Bastar In 2025 So Far
- On February 9, soldiers killed 31 Maoists in the Bijapur encounter. The slain Maoists carried a bounty of Rs 1.10 crore.
- On 3 February, a Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs was killed in a Naxal encounter on Kanker Narayanpur border.
- On 1 February, a big Naxal encounter took place in Gangalur, Bijapur in which 8 Naxalites were killed by the security forces.
- On 17 January, bodies of 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites on Bijapur Sukma border.
- On 6 January, 9 soldiers including a driver were killed in Bijapur IED blast.
- On 5 January, bodies of 4 uniformed Naxalites were killed in an encounter in South Abujhmad region.
- On 3 January, 3 Naxalites were killed in Gariaband encounter. (With inputs from agencies)
