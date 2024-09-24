ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxalites And Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

SP Sukma, Kiran Chavan while confirming the encounter said that intermittent firing is going on between the Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Karakanguda in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): An encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxalites in Karakanguda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division on Tuesday, sources said.

The firefight erupted in Chintagufa police station area of Sukma district during the search operation by the security forces launched following credible inputs about the presence of about 30 to 40 Naxalites of the Battalion Supply Team of Naxalites and Jagargunda Area Committee in the forests of Karakanguda. Acting on the inputs, a joint team of security forces including DRG, Bastar Fighters and 206 Corps Cobra Battalion launched a search operation which turned into an encounter.

Intermittent firing was going on between Naxalites and the security forces since 7 am with UBGL and BGL being fired by both the Maoists and the soldiers. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that more updates about the encounter will be available after the search operation concludes.

Three Naxalites Surrender: On Thursday, three Naxalites surrendered before the securitu forces in Sukma. A bounty of Rs 2 lakh was announced on two of the surrendered Naxalites.

The Chhattisgarh government has launched an offensive against Naxalites in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the government will be launching an all-out operation against the Maoists if they did not listen to his appeal of giving up violence.

