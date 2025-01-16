ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Bijapur

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites at around 9 am in the forest of south Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Bijapur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police officer said. The gunfight erupted at around 9 am in the forest of south Bijapur when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Sources said that two Naxalites were killed in the encounter. The deaths have not been confirmed by the officials yet. However, the encounter has been confirmed by Bijapur ASP Chandrakant Govarna. “Encounter with Naxalites is going on in the border area of ​​​​Bijapur. The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway,” said Chandrakant Govarna.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from three districts, five battalions of CRPF’s elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the 229th battalion of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) were involved in the operation, he said. On January 12, five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Madded police station area of Bijapur.

In their biggest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxals blew up a vehicle using an improvised explosive device weighing 60 to 70 kg, killing eight security personnel and their civilian driver in Bijapur district earlier this month, the police had said. (With PTI Inputs)

