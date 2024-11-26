ETV Bharat / state

Encounter At Amritsar Leaves Gangster, Cop Injured, Another Gangster At Large

An exchange of fire took place between Amritsar Police and gangsters, leaving a gangster and a cop injured while another gangster is at large.

A Punjab Police personnel stands guard at the site of encounter between police and gangsters in Ajnala. A gangster and a cop were injured while another gangster fled from the spot
A Punjab Police personnel stands guard at the site of encounter between police and gangsters in Ajnala (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Amritsar: A shootout erupted between police and gangsters near Dara Hotel at Verka Bypass here on Tuesday, leaving one suspect injured while another managed to escape.

Amritsar police had brought the accused, Suraj Mandi from Ajnala, to the location to recover a stolen purse linked to his earlier crimes. Involved in several snatching and extortion cases, Suraj, reportedly tried to snatch a police weapon during the operation, leading to the exchange of fire between Suraj and his other accomplice who later fled from the scene.

In the retaliatory firing, reportedly, shot in the leg, Suraj was immediately taken into custody. A police officer also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that Suraj is a known criminal with two FIRs already registered against him, including cases of extortion from NRI families.

The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to crack down on gang activities in the city, he added. Meanwhile, the injured accused is under medical supervision, and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accomplice.

The encounter comes four days after the Punjab Police claimed to have arrested two members of the notorious Landa gang after a fierce shootout in Jalandhar on Friday.

According to officials, more than 50 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter, after which two alleged gangsters were arrested by the police. Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that the arrested persons belong to the Landa group and were wanted in several cases like murder and extortion in several districts of Punjab.

