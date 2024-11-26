ETV Bharat / state

Encounter At Amritsar Leaves Gangster, Cop Injured, Another Gangster At Large

A Punjab Police personnel stands guard at the site of encounter between police and gangsters in Ajnala ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: A shootout erupted between police and gangsters near Dara Hotel at Verka Bypass here on Tuesday, leaving one suspect injured while another managed to escape.

Amritsar police had brought the accused, Suraj Mandi from Ajnala, to the location to recover a stolen purse linked to his earlier crimes. Involved in several snatching and extortion cases, Suraj, reportedly tried to snatch a police weapon during the operation, leading to the exchange of fire between Suraj and his other accomplice who later fled from the scene.

In the retaliatory firing, reportedly, shot in the leg, Suraj was immediately taken into custody. A police officer also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that Suraj is a known criminal with two FIRs already registered against him, including cases of extortion from NRI families.