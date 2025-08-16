ETV Bharat / state

Empty Tables In Kashmir Hits Employment, Business After Rotten Meat Seizures

By Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is staring at an unemployment crisis in Jammu and Kashmir as restaurants and eateries are facing an 80 per cent decline in footfall following the seizure of rotten meat in the Valley.

A visit to restaurants in the capital Srinagar, showed dismal business with empty tables waiting for customers. Many eateries were yet to make sales till the afternoon, with staffers anxious about their future in the face of the slump.

The crisis started after the recovery of 1200 kilograms of rotten and unfit meat from a storage facility, Sunshine Foods, in Srinagar's outskirts on July 31. Its two operators have been booked by the Police, and about 60 quintals of unlabelled and unfit packaged meat meant for restaurants and hotels were recovered from several facilities in raids, triggering distrust of outside food in the Valley.

Zahid Sabhan, who oversees a prominent cafe in the city, likened the slump in business to the COVID pandemic years when businesses were severely affected.

This, according to him, is the second time that business has been hit this year after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 people, resulting in loss of business and livelihood to many in the hospitality industry.

"We are just receiving 60 customers a day from an average of 600," he told ETV Bharat. Surrounded by empty tables, Shaban, with a tourism bachelor's degree, with seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, said they are staring at unemployment if the situation persists.

"The food department should give stern punishment to the culprit behind the rotten food trade. We have been affected by their conduct. Our regular customers, too, are not showing up as they have lost trust," Shaban added.

In other prominent restaurants and hotels in the Valley, the situation is no different.

A teenager, Mohammad Abrar, a regular at cafes and restaurants, said he, along with his friends, avoided eating outside after the rotten meat supplies were discovered.