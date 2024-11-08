Empowered Entrepreneurs: Kashmiri Youth Thriving In Online Business

Srinagar: As social media and technology have advanced, many entrepreneurs, particularly women, have increased their reach using cell phones and laptop computers, creating new opportunities for them.
The idea of online or digital business gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown, with both men and women running successful businesses from home using online platforms, including social media.
Despite challenges and competition in the market, many youth dared to take the first step. One of them is Sana Aftab, a 40-year-old entrepreneur from Bagat Srinagar who began her online business using social media a few years ago.
Sana launched a line of natural soaps and beauty products and started offering online delivery. First, she began with a homemade soap and eventually created “Mountain Soap,” using ingredients commonly found in home kitchens.
Promoting her product through Instagram and Facebook, she quickly gained positive feedback. As demand grew, Sana expanded her product line to include various cosmetic items alongside her organic soaps.
An NIT graduate with an MBA, Sana Aftab’s business, Perdex, initially saw limited customers. However, today she receives orders not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from other parts of the country.
Focusing on “Health for Everyone,” Sana shared, “The digital market has been very beneficial to my business. Although it isn’t always easy, if you know, you can overcome most challenges. Social media and technology have transformed the nature of business, offering a viable option for women from smaller towns. I hope more women will benefit from this shortly.”
Another young entrepreneur, Sheikh Asif, from Batamalo Srinagar, had to drop out of school in the eighth grade due to financial constraints. However, he later founded Themes Infotech after gaining expertise in web design and development. Today, Asif (30) provides online computer training for those who, like him, couldn’t continue their formal education.
Asif noted that after 2019, many people sought his advice to start online businesses—those who previously saw offline business as more reliable and profitable. According to him, educated youth in the Kashmir Valley are increasingly turning to online business because it requires minimal investment. The focus remains on delivery, while orders are managed online and fulfilled through courier services.
Historically, women have faced gender inequality in the business world. However, social media and online platforms helped women gain prominence.
Baking, once considered a male-dominated profession, is now a thriving field for women who are earning substantial incomes through it.
Sana Imtiaz, a home baker, creates custom cakes that are unique in flavour, design, and texture, fulfilling around four to five orders daily. She began her home baking business in 2017 from a single room in her home, and now she not only supports herself but also employs four other women. Operating under the name “Sweet Temptation,” Sana shares cake designs on Instagram, attracting orders for weddings, birthdays, and other occasions.
Sana's interest in baking began in childhood, and to turn this passion into a business, she pursued baking courses and leveraged social media to promote her products. “My online business is growing day by day,” she said.
“Platforms like Instagram and Facebook are helping boost my business and connect me with new customers. Digital marketing allows me to reach a large number of customers quickly, and it also offers the convenience of home shopping for my clients,” she added.
