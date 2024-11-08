ETV Bharat / state

Empowered Entrepreneurs: Kashmiri Youth Thriving In Online Business

Srinagar: As social media and technology have advanced, many entrepreneurs, particularly women, have increased their reach using cell phones and laptop computers, creating new opportunities for them.

The idea of online or digital business gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown, with both men and women running successful businesses from home using online platforms, including social media.

Despite challenges and competition in the market, many youth dared to take the first step. One of them is Sana Aftab, a 40-year-old entrepreneur from Bagat Srinagar who began her online business using social media a few years ago.

Sana launched a line of natural soaps and beauty products and started offering online delivery. First, she began with a homemade soap and eventually created “Mountain Soap,” using ingredients commonly found in home kitchens.

Promoting her product through Instagram and Facebook, she quickly gained positive feedback. As demand grew, Sana expanded her product line to include various cosmetic items alongside her organic soaps.

An NIT graduate with an MBA, Sana Aftab’s business, Perdex, initially saw limited customers. However, today she receives orders not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from other parts of the country.

Focusing on “Health for Everyone,” Sana shared, “The digital market has been very beneficial to my business. Although it isn’t always easy, if you know, you can overcome most challenges. Social media and technology have transformed the nature of business, offering a viable option for women from smaller towns. I hope more women will benefit from this shortly.”