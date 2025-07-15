Employees Divided Over Bahraich District Magistrate

Bahraich: Officials and employees in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich are a divided lot over District Magistrate Monika Rani pulling up some of the officers of the Panchayati Raj Department for their failure to submit a report on the preparedness for the Kanwar Yatra for the current year. The matter was discussed in a meeting held on Monday.

Accusing her of indecent behaviour, some of them staged a dharna outside Vikas Bhawan on Monday under the banner of Panchayati Raj Sewa Parishad and sought her transfer. The District Magistrate has denied all such allegations.

Even as their dharna continued on Tuesday, the affiliates of Aanganwadi Karamchari Sangh came out in support and threatened an agitation if she was transferred.

Amidst the protest by the Panchayati Raj Seva Parishad, DM Monika Rani told ETV Bharat that the allegations made by the protesters are false. She stated that a report was requested regarding the Kanwar Yatra, and negligence was observed. Consequently, the salaries of 27 officers have been withheld.

The two groups came face to face to raise slogans. While the Aanganwadi workers claimed that the conduct of the District magistrate is very good, the other group remained adamant on her transfer.

A leader of the Anganwadi Karamchari Sangh Kokila Sharma said, “False allegations have been levelled against the District Magistrate. It is being said that her conduct is wrong and that she is rude towards everyone. But this is not the case. There has been no officer like her.”

She said that the District Magistrate understands the problems of the people and tries to address their concerns. She claimed that the government programmes are being effectively implemented under the leadership of Monika Rani and the officer has been displaying a humane approach in dealing with the issues being brought to her notice.

She said that it is the District Programme Officer who needs to be transferred, as she has had a negative approach towards the concerns of the Anganwadi workers. She claimed that the workers are being sent notices even after they have been performing their duties and they are being threatened with termination of their service.