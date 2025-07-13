ETV Bharat / state

'Will Try To Strengthen Country's Democracy", Says Ujjwal Nikam On Rajya Sabha Membership

Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, Ujjwal Nikam, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, assured the people of Maharashtra that he will work to strengthen the country's democracy for the unity of the country.

Speaking to the media, Nikam said, “With the trust that the BJP had shown in me, I will now honestly try to justify as an MP of the Rajya Sabha. Being an MP appointed by the President, I have a big responsibility.”

“I assure the people of Maharashtra that I will try my best to study law, analyse law, and strengthen the country's democracy and constitution for the unity of the country,” he added.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday. He spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a big responsibility,” he said

“Being nominated to the Upper House by the President of India is a huge achievement,” he added, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

With his nomination, Nikam now transitions from the courtroom to the Parliament, bringing decades of legal experience to the Upper House at a time when legal reforms and justice delivery remain key national issues.

Notably, Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kerala teacher C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain, along with Nikam, were nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President on July 13.

