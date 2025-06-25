'Emergency Was Mistake, Congress Faced Consequences': Gehlot Big Admission

Jodhpur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday admitted that the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi just before midnight of June 25, 1975, was a 'mistake' done by the Congress and faced consequences for its folly.

At the same time, he also took potshots at the BJP, saying the saffron party should not criticise the Congress, which produced several freedom fighters. Earlier, he reached Jodhpur late on Tuesday night on his four-day tour. After this, he held a public hearing at the Circuit House on Wednesday morning.

"Today, BJP repeatedly gives statements about the Emergency, whereas former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency given the situation at that time. Congress had suffered its consequences and suffered a crushing defeat. After this, Indira Gandhi and our national leaders accepted that imposing the Emergency was not the right decision. When Congress has accepted this, then it is not right for the BJP to criticise the move time and again," he pointed out.

Gehlot also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have any freedom fighters. "The BJP is honouring MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) prisoners like freedom fighters. The party is working to give them a pension," he added.

'Conspiracy to remove CM Sharma'

Gehlot also claimed that there was a conspiracy to remove Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma by disgruntled party men.

"Disgruntled people within his party are conspiring to remove him. We repeatedly warned the Chief Minister, but he was not able to understand our point. He is not aware of what is happening," he said.

According to Gehlot, when a first-time MLA is made the Chief Minister, he should have worked for the benefit of the people of the state. "The good schemes of previous Congress government are being scrapped. The public is crying for help. The youth are being fed with wrong information. For keeping themselves abreast with the latest happening, youth should use social media and AI technology," he said.

The ex-CM further said Bhajanlal Sharma should not draw comparison between development works done during his time and present era. "It has been only one and a half years since the BJP government was formed. We only want to draw the attention of the government towards problems faced by the people," Gehlot said.

'Bengalis called Bangladeshis by BJP'

Elaborating further, he said the Bengalis are being called Bangladeshis. "People of the Bharatiya Janata Party are calling those people of West Bengal who speak Bengali Bangladeshis. They try to incite others against Bengalis in West Bengal. Gehlot said that the effort being made to divide the country on religious grounds is a threat to the unity and integrity of the country," Gehlot added.