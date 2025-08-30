Emergency Communication Disrupted After Kerala Disaster Management Agency’s WhatsApp Groups Hacked

Thiruvananthapuram: The official WhatsApp groups linked to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) State Emergency Operation Centre have been hacked, the authority confirmed in a social media post on Saturday morning. The breach has disrupted the flow of warning messages and other crucial communications on the platform.

Following the hacking, efforts have been initiated to restore the groups, and steps are being taken to resolve the issue, KSDMA Chief General Manager Jayachandran told ETV Bharat. The public was immediately alerted about the disruption after the breach was noticed. A team of technical and cybersecurity experts is working to resolve the issue and identify those responsible for the hacking.

The WhatsApp groups are considered vital for coordinating disaster management activities and disseminating timely information to the public during emergencies. The authority has therefore taken the incident very seriously and has advised the public to use other communication channels until the services are fully restored.

In a related development, KSDMA officials have confirmed that other critical systems, including 'Kavacham'—Kerala's first early warning system—are functioning normally. Kavacham, which stands for Kerala Warnings, Crisis, and Hazard Management System, is a system developed with financial assistance from the National Disaster Management Authority and the World Bank. It delivers real-time disaster warnings from central departments like the India Meteorological Department and the Central Water Commission to the public.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have subsided in the northern districts, with a yellow alert currently in effect only for Kasaragod and Kannur districts. The forecast indicates that there will be no heavy rain over the next two days, though strong winds of up to 30 kmph are possible.

However, the Meteorological Department has issued a new warning, stating that a low-pressure area could form on September 3 and 4, raising concerns about potential rain during the upcoming Onam festival. In light of this, a cautionary advisory has been issued to fishermen, with a warning against venturing off the coast of Karnataka until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Thamarassery pass, which was closed due to landslides caused by recent heavy rains, has been reopened for traffic as of Friday evening.