Gujarat Govt Sets Up 'Emergency Call Boxes' For Safety Of Women, Children And Senior Citizens

The Motto of The Project Is To Reduce Crimes Against Women And Girls In Public Places By Providing Safer Urban Infrastructure ( Photo: ANI )

Ahmedabad: Emergency call boxes have been installed in several areas in Ahmedabad for the safety of women, children, and senior citizens. Special Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said that they have installed the call boxes in 205 areas. He said that the call boxes have been installed as an initiative under the 'Nirbhaya Safe City' project.

"For the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, we have installed emergency call boxes in 205 areas. So someone faces a problem, they can press it, and the police control room will get a video call and Police will immediately come for help.

This is a two-way communication system. This is an initiative under 'Nirbhaya Safe City' project. Central and state government have given funding. We get 50 calls on average everyday," he said.