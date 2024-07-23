ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Sets Up 'Emergency Call Boxes' For Safety Of Women, Children And Senior Citizens

By ANI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 6:54 AM IST

Updated : Jul 23, 2024, 7:11 AM IST

Special Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said that the boxes have been installed in 205 areas. Both the Central and state government have funded the initiative which is aimed towards protecting women, children, and senior citizens, he added.

The Motto of The Project Is To Reduce Crimes Against Women And Girls In Public Places By Providing Safer Urban Infrastructure (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Emergency call boxes have been installed in several areas in Ahmedabad for the safety of women, children, and senior citizens. Special Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said that they have installed the call boxes in 205 areas. He said that the call boxes have been installed as an initiative under the 'Nirbhaya Safe City' project.

"For the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, we have installed emergency call boxes in 205 areas. So someone faces a problem, they can press it, and the police control room will get a video call and Police will immediately come for help.

This is a two-way communication system. This is an initiative under 'Nirbhaya Safe City' project. Central and state government have given funding. We get 50 calls on average everyday," he said.

The Safe City project aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women in public places to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence and/or harassment, he added.

"It further aims to prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women and girls in public places by providing safer urban infrastructure and efficient access to law enforcement agencies," he said.

The Empowered Committee under Nirbhaya fund has approved Safe City projects in 8 selected cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, Chaudhary said.

TAGGED:

NIRBHAYA NIRBHAYA SAFE CITY EMERGENCY CALL BOXES AHMEDABAD NEWS

