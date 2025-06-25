ETV Bharat / state

'Embarrassed' Mother Dies By Suicide After Daughter's Love Marriage In Maharashtra

Satara: In a shocking incident, a woman died by suicide out of 'embarrassment' after her daughter eloped and married her lover in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred at a village in Satara taluka on the morning of Tuesday, June 24 where the woman killed herself by allegedly consuming poisonous medicine out of despair after her highly educated daughter ran away and got married to a young man from the same village.

It is learnt that the couple, in a relationship for the last many years, eloped on June 22 fearing that their family members would oppose the marriage. They later registered their marriage for official union. In the meantime, the woman's parents registered a missing complaint with the Satara taluka police station.

Following the complaint, the police traced the couple and brought them to the police station. However, it turned out that they had entered into a registered marriage. The police called the families of both to the police station. Since both are adults, they were advised to let them live happily and not to interfere. Out of the feeling of embarrassment the love marriage will bring to the family, the woman's mother ended her life on Tuesday.