Emami Fined Rs 30,000 For 'Misleading' Claims Over Boroplus Being No 1 Cream

Ajmer District Consumer Commission has asked Emami not to make claims of Boroplus being number one cream without legal proof.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST

Ajmer: A district consumer forum in Ajmer on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Emami Ltd over "misleading" advertisements, claiming its product, Boroplus, as number one in the world in some platforms and number one in India elsewhere.

After hearing both sides, Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ajmer imposed a fine and warned the company against issuing such misleading advertisements. Also, Emami has been asked not to make claims of being number one without legal proof.

The move comes after a lawyer in Ajmer, Tarun Agarwal, filed a petition in the consumer forum against the company. Agarwal said he has been using Emami's Boroplus antiseptic cream for a long time. "The company describes Boroplus as the number one cream in the world in its advertisements while on the wrapper it is stated as the best selling cream in India. At the same time, Boroplus is stated as India's number one cream on the company's website. The company is making such misleading claims to confuse customers so that its sales can increase," Agarwal said.

In its verdict, Ajmer District Consumer Commission Chairman Arun Kumawat and members Jayshree Sharma and Dinesh Chaturvedi said the company can use terms like "best" and "amazing" but without a global certificate it can't say it is number one in the world.

Agrawal said the consumer forum has ordered Emami Ltd to pay a fine of Rs 30,000, expense fee of Rs 5,000 and deposit Rs 25,000 in the State Consumer Welfare Fund.

The lawyer said he had sent a notice to Emami but it did not respond. The company cited a March 2018 survey conducted by a foreign company that called the cream India's number one could not substantiate its claims of being world's number one, Agarwal added.

