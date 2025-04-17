Email With Tahawwur Rana ID Threatens To Blow Up DC Mandi Office Complex In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: The Deputy Commissioner's Office in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has received bomb threat mail in the name of Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana, who was recently extradited to India from the US.

Officials said that the bomb threat email threatening to blow up the DC office complex was received on the official DC office Mandi mail on Wednesday sending the security agencies into a tizzy. created a sensation in the whole of Himachal on Wednesday.

Investigation has revealed that the name of Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been used in the email ID of the sender.

Security forces on standby outside DC Mandi office after bomb threat (ETV Bharat)

Soon after the police received the information about the threat mail, a search operation was conducted in the Deputy Commissioner's office Mandi throughout the day on Wednesday. However, the police did not recover any bomb or other suspicious material as per officials. A total of three teams of Kullu, Mandi and Central Zone Mandi kept searching the entire premises throughout the day on Wednesday.

SP Mandi Sakshi Verma said that the police are investigating the bomb threat keeping every aspect in mind.

“The DC complex has been completely sealed and 50 soldiers have been deployed here for security purposes,” Verma said.

Significantly, Mumbai attack convict, Tahawwur Rana, whose name was used in the Mandi bomb threat email ID, was extradited by India recently from the US. He is currently being interrogated by the NIA.