Faridabad DC Office Gets Bomb Scare; Police Look For Email Sender

Faridabad: An email sent to the DC's office in Faridabad with threat to blow up the installation with bomb, triggered alarm across the area and its vicinity. Soon after the email messgae threatened to blow up the Mini Secretariat was received, a bomb squad was rushed to the spot and a search operation was conducted at the building of the mini secretariat. Luckily, nothing was found at the entire building. Now, the cyber police are investigating the matter. They are trying to find out who sent the mail and why.

Faridabad DC Vikram Singh Yadav said, "A threatening email was received at the DC office. A bomb squad team checked the entire building, but they did not find anything. A religious message was found written in the letter. It seems that this was a fake email. The cyber police are investigating the matter."

Yadav said whoever has sent the mail threatening to blow up the mini secretariat will be arrested soon. "Strict action will be taken against him as per the rules. All the rooms have been checked, but nothing has been found. The accused will be arrested soon. Faridabad Cyber ​​Team are investigating the case," he added.