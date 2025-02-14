ETV Bharat / state

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For AI-Edited Jaipur Police Escort Video

Jaipur police has denied providing escort to YouTuber Elvish Yadav; AI-edited video sent for forensic examination.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav (File Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 6:39 PM IST

Jaipur: Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav is under police scrutiny after posting a video claiming he received a police escort here in Rajasthan. Investigations have revealed that the video was edited using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and police have sent it for forensic examination, officials said.

According to officials, Yadav first recorded his car moving behind patrolling police vehicles on Jaipur’s streets. He then used AI tools to edit the footage and make it look like he was given a security escort. He posted the edited clip on his social media accounts, but Jaipur police have denied providing him any security.

The video, which also features the son of a former state minister, went viral, forcing the police to issue a clarification. A case has been registered at Jaipur’s Cyber Police Station, accusing Yadav of misleading the public and tarnishing the image of Jaipur Police.

Police are now investigating and may summon Yadav and others for questioning. “Jaipur police did not provide any escort or security to Elvish Yadav. The video was edited and shared with false claims. A case has been registered, and all angles, including technical verification, are being investigated,” said Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph.

Yadav had recently visited Jaipur, where he was spotted at Transport Nagar, Jawahar Circle, and New Sanganer Road. He also filmed a music video at Sambhar Lake. The controversy erupted after his misleading video surfaced online.

