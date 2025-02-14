ETV Bharat / state

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For AI-Edited Jaipur Police Escort Video

Jaipur: Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav is under police scrutiny after posting a video claiming he received a police escort here in Rajasthan. Investigations have revealed that the video was edited using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and police have sent it for forensic examination, officials said.

According to officials, Yadav first recorded his car moving behind patrolling police vehicles on Jaipur’s streets. He then used AI tools to edit the footage and make it look like he was given a security escort. He posted the edited clip on his social media accounts, but Jaipur police have denied providing him any security.

The video, which also features the son of a former state minister, went viral, forcing the police to issue a clarification. A case has been registered at Jaipur’s Cyber Police Station, accusing Yadav of misleading the public and tarnishing the image of Jaipur Police.