Elon Musk's Father To Visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple Today

Errol Musk is scheduled to visit the Ayodhya Ram Temple with his daughter, Alexandra Musk, followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby.

FILE- Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk
FILE- Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 10:21 AM IST

Ayodhya: Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Errol will be accompanied by his daughter, Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town. The brief itinerary includes a visit to the Ram temple followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby, a police official said.

"Errol Musk is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the afternoon today," said Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal. "There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel. "However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," he said.

Errol Musk, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement. "His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said.

Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday. While Errol Musk was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well, the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region.

