ETV Bharat / state

Kathua Terror Attack: Elite Para Soldiers Airdropped As Army Mounts Search Operation With UAV, Sniffer Dogs

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Earlier, terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town on Monday. Soon after the attack, combined team of Police and army were also rushed to the area which was cordoned off. A search operation was also launched to nab the attackers

Kathua Terror Attack: Elite Para Soldiers Airdropped As Army Mounts Search Operation
The army vehicle, carrying 10 occupants, that bore the brunt of the terror attack in Kathua on Monday. ((ETV Bharat))

Jammu: A few hours after a fatal militant attack left five army personnel dead and as many were injured after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the army has rushed elite para soldiers via choppers.

The elite soldiers group were airdropped in Mandli Sector close to the area where militants ambushed an army patrol.

Para Soldiers are carrying a search operation in Kathua. (ANI)

Soon after the attack, combined team of Police and army were also rushed to the area which was cordoned off. A search operation was also launched to nab the attackers. At present, ground search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed in the operation with a focus on some dense forest areas in the belt.

Officials said the joint cordon and search operation was launched by army, police and CRPF in in Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar areas and a large area has been put under cordon.

Earlier, terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town.

One army vehicle, carrying ten occupants, was targeted, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers. When security forces retaliated, terrorists took cover in nearby forest, officials said. Soon an exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued, with quick deplyment of personnel to the area to take on the attackers, who were believed to be three in number and heavily armed.

According to sources, They have recently infiltrated from across the border. According to PTI, which quoted an offivial, a total of 10 troopers were injured and four of them later succumbed to their injuries.

Later, one more injured army personnel succumbed, taking the death toll to five. This was the second major incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks. On June 12 and 13, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a fierce gunfight during a search. The terror attack comes within a fortnight of a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead on June 26.

Jammu: A few hours after a fatal militant attack left five army personnel dead and as many were injured after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the army has rushed elite para soldiers via choppers.

The elite soldiers group were airdropped in Mandli Sector close to the area where militants ambushed an army patrol.

Para Soldiers are carrying a search operation in Kathua. (ANI)

Soon after the attack, combined team of Police and army were also rushed to the area which was cordoned off. A search operation was also launched to nab the attackers. At present, ground search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed in the operation with a focus on some dense forest areas in the belt.

Officials said the joint cordon and search operation was launched by army, police and CRPF in in Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar areas and a large area has been put under cordon.

Earlier, terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town.

One army vehicle, carrying ten occupants, was targeted, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers. When security forces retaliated, terrorists took cover in nearby forest, officials said. Soon an exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued, with quick deplyment of personnel to the area to take on the attackers, who were believed to be three in number and heavily armed.

According to sources, They have recently infiltrated from across the border. According to PTI, which quoted an offivial, a total of 10 troopers were injured and four of them later succumbed to their injuries.

Later, one more injured army personnel succumbed, taking the death toll to five. This was the second major incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks. On June 12 and 13, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a fierce gunfight during a search. The terror attack comes within a fortnight of a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead on June 26.

Last Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

TAGGED:

KATHUA TERROR ATTACKELITE PARATROPERS AIRDROPPED KATHUA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.