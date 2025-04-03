ETV Bharat / state

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Link Case Accused Mahesh Raut Gets Interim Bail For Law Exams

Mumbai: A special NIA court on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case accused Mahesh Raut from April 20 to May 16 to appear for his law degree exams.

Raut was arrested in 2018 for his alleged role in the case and is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Special Judge Chakor Bhaviskar granted Raut bail to appear for the second semester Bachelor of Laws (LLB) exams in Mumbai.

The special National Investigation Agency court granted Raut temporary relief on executing a personal recognition bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

The court also allowed him to appear for the semester one ATKT (allowed to keep terms) exam on April 4 and viva-voice and assignment presentation on April 9 under police escort.

It also directed Raut to furnish proof of his residential address for this period as well as an active mobile number to jail authorities and the probe agency.