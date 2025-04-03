ETV Bharat / state

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Link Case Accused Mahesh Raut Gets Interim Bail For Law Exams

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case accused Mahesh Raut was granted interim bail to appear for his law-degree exams from April 20 to May 16.

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case accused Mahesh Raut was granted interim bail to appear for his law-degree exams from April 20 to May 16.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

Mumbai: A special NIA court on Thursday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case accused Mahesh Raut from April 20 to May 16 to appear for his law degree exams.

Raut was arrested in 2018 for his alleged role in the case and is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Special Judge Chakor Bhaviskar granted Raut bail to appear for the second semester Bachelor of Laws (LLB) exams in Mumbai.

The special National Investigation Agency court granted Raut temporary relief on executing a personal recognition bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

The court also allowed him to appear for the semester one ATKT (allowed to keep terms) exam on April 4 and viva-voice and assignment presentation on April 9 under police escort.

It also directed Raut to furnish proof of his residential address for this period as well as an active mobile number to jail authorities and the probe agency.

The accused shall not misuse the liberty granted to him and shall immediately surrender to the jail authority on the same day when the examination is over, the court said.

Raut and 14 other activists were booked in connection with allegedly provocative speeches that were delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. It triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima there the next day.

As per Pune police, the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The National Investigation Agency later took over the probe into the case. PTI AVI BNM

