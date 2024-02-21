Wonder Device Saves 627 Elephants From Getting Killed on Tracks; Bengal Orders 40 More

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): A device to save elephants from train collisions has fetched excellent results in West Bengal following which the authorities have decided to use it at 40 other locations.

Named EleSense, the device works as an early warning system to alert train drivers of elephant presence, with enough time for the speeding train to stop. The sirens also warn elephants about the trains, preventing them from crossing. The organisation 'Voice for Asian Elephants' which was given the responsibility of installing the device has claimed that it has saved as many as 627 elephants in one year.

Now 40 more EleSense devices at the cost of $30,000 (Over Rs 24 Lakh) will be installed in the Rajabhatkhawa Damanpur Elephant Corridor of Chapramari Sanctuary and Boxer Tiger Project in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal .

The sensors installed in the elephant corridor in the first phase yielded good results. Voice for Asian Elephant and Snap Foundation are going to work in tandem in the second phase with the cooperation of Railways and Forest Department for the installation. Voice for Asian Elephants supports funding to install such devices while Snap Foundation supports their manufacturing.

"We are installing a device to prevent elephants from being hit by trains. It will cost $30,000. Snap Foundation is providing technical support. They made the sensors. The device was made by West Bengal workers. Last year (2023), from January to December, according to the data of the sensor installed in the elephant corridor, this EleSense project device has signalled the movement of 627 elephants. We think we have saved all 627 elephants. This initiative is to save the elephants. A total of 40 devices will be installed in Buxa Damanpur and Jalpaiguri Chapramari. As it stands, the device will signal whenever an elephant comes within a radius of 40 metres around the railway track," Sangeeta Iyer Founding Executive Director, 'Voice for Asian Elephants' told ETV Bharat.

Snap Foundation Executive Director Kaustubh Chowdhury said in the first phase in 2023, EleSense devices installed in the elephant corridors next to the railway line in Dyna, Maraghat, Binnaguri, Red Bank areas proved successful in averting collisions. "This device is made by thinking about the physical structure of the elephant. When an elephant comes near the device, it will sense its minimum height. But if calves travel with elephants, EleSense will not sense them because the calves are smaller in height," Chowdhury said.

"After the recent deaths of elephants by running trains in Chapramari and Rajabhatkhawa, we have planned to install this device in the second phase at Chapramari in Jalpaiguri district and Damanpur area of Buxa Tiger Project in Alipurduar. Railways is also installing an ITD device. But it will sense within ten metres of the railway line. But our device will signal the arrival of elephants 40 metres in advance. This will alert us much earlier. As many as 40 devices will be installed in the elephant crossing zone area over the railway tracks," Chowdhury added.