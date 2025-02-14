ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Minister Warns Of Strict Action Against Violations After Elephants Run Amok During Temple Festival In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran has said that strict action will be taken if any violation of rules is found in connection with the incident of elephants going berserk during a festival in Mannakulangara temple in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Three persons, including two women, were killed and several others injured in the chaos that ensued.

"The incident will be examined closely and if there has been any violation of rules, action will be taken," the minister said. He has already sought an urgent report from the district collector and the chief forest conservator (Social Forestry) of the Northern Region.

The Social Forestry Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has concluded that a significant mistake in coordinating the arrival of the celebratory processions led to the elephants running amok.

DFO's findings have revealed that the ritualistic processions from Kattuvayal and Anel areas arrived late and a huge crowd had entered the temple. Elephants, carrying the deity’s ornaments, were part of the procession. The fireworks started without any prior warning and the loud sound of the crackers frightened the elephants, which was a violation of the elephant management rules.

One of the frenzied elephant, Peethambaran, attacked the nearby elephant, Gokul and they engaged in a fight. This triggered panic, causing a chain reaction that spiraled out of control and the elephants destroyed the temple committee's office.