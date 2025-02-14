Kerala Minister Warns Of Strict Action Against Violations After Elephants Run Amok During Temple Festival In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran has said that strict action will be taken if any violation of rules is found in connection with the incident of elephants going berserk during a festival in Mannakulangara temple in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Three persons, including two women, were killed and several others injured in the chaos that ensued.
"The incident will be examined closely and if there has been any violation of rules, action will be taken," the minister said. He has already sought an urgent report from the district collector and the chief forest conservator (Social Forestry) of the Northern Region.
The Social Forestry Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has concluded that a significant mistake in coordinating the arrival of the celebratory processions led to the elephants running amok.
DFO's findings have revealed that the ritualistic processions from Kattuvayal and Anel areas arrived late and a huge crowd had entered the temple. Elephants, carrying the deity’s ornaments, were part of the procession. The fireworks started without any prior warning and the loud sound of the crackers frightened the elephants, which was a violation of the elephant management rules.
One of the frenzied elephant, Peethambaran, attacked the nearby elephant, Gokul and they engaged in a fight. This triggered panic, causing a chain reaction that spiraled out of control and the elephants destroyed the temple committee's office.
During the chaos that ensued, two women, Leela and Ammukkutty from Kuruvangad, and Rajan from Koilandy died, while nearly 30 others were injured.
Social Forestry DFO, Sathibhama, recorded the statements of the mahouts, locals and temple authorities. A report in this connection will be submitted to the forest conservator soon.
Also, the additional district magistrate is also set to submit a report in this regard today. Officials said legal procedure will be initiated against all those found responsible for the incident. On account of the actions that provoked the elephants, directives may be issued on elephant management, officials said.
A senior forest official said that statements of all people involved in conducting the festival are being recorded and subsequently, a report will be sent to the minister. If there are any violations of the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, that too would be included in the report, the official said.
