Amravati: The Forest Department in Maharashtra has started a unique initiative to tackle the increasing human-wildlife conflict in Semadoh and Harisal villages near Melghat Tiger Reserve. Four elephants from Kolkas have been deployed to patrol the dense forests.

The villagers are facing threats from wild animals, particularly tigers, and these elephants prevent confrontation by helping the forest officials to patrol the areas effectively. Officials said the elephants have been working alongside forest staff to patrol both day and night, ensuring that villagers are kept at a safe distance from potential wildlife dangers.

This initiative, which coincides with World Elephant Day, celebrated globally on August 12, also prevents deaths in the villages. On this special occasion, the four gentle giants, Jayashree, Champakali, Lakshmi, and Sundarmala, were treated to a special fruit feast as a gesture to express gratitude.

Elephants Deployed To Tackle Man-Animal Conflict In Maharashtra Villages (ETV Bharat)

It was organised by Semadoh Forest Range Officer Pradeep Talakhandkar, who personally sponsored two hundred dozen bananas for the elephants. This brought a joyous moment for both the elephants and the forest staff.

“These four elephants are the stars of Kolkas, which is a popular tourist destination and known for its elephant safaris. But they have been reassigned to the important task of preventing man-animal conflict, for which we should be thankful to them,” Talankhandkar said.

Recently, the region has witnessed a rise in human-wildlife conflict, like the one taking place on June 4 when a 52-year-old man, Mannu Javarkar, was killed by a tiger while cutting wood in the forest near Harisal. The incident has triggered major concerns among the locals and the forest department, prompting officials to take action.

“Due to the increasing presence of wild animals near Harisal village, we decided to deploy these elephants for round-the-clock patrols. They are crucial in ensuring the safety of villagers and preventing further conflict. They help deter wild animals from entering human settlements,” the Range Officer said.

“While their usual role in Kolkas provides tourists with an opportunity to observe these majestic creatures up close, the current situation demands their service in the forests to prevent further human-wildlife clashes,” he said.