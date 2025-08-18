Jumbo Exercise: Elephants Chosen For Mysuru Dasara Being Fed Special Diet For Grand Event

Mysuru: As the grand 'Jamboo Savari' procession of Mysuru Dasara draws closer, elephants selected for the event are not just undergoing daily training but are also being fed a specially designed diet to boost their strength and stamina.



This year, 14 elephants have been chosen for the celebrations, of which nine including the lead elephant Abhimanyu, have already arrived at the Mysuru Palace through traditional Gajapayana. The animals are currently housed on the premises of the Kodi Someshwara temple, where they are being trained twice daily. Along with regular exercises and ceremonial baths, their nutritional intake has been carefully planned to ensure peak fitness for the iconic procession.



The Feeding Plan



Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division), Dr IB Prabhugouda, explained the diet chart. He said each male elephant is fed around 750 kg of food daily, while female elephants receive approximately 600 kg. This includes 450–500 kg of tree branches, 175–200 kg of green fodder, and 35–40 kg of paddy and straw. In addition, every elephant is given 10–12 kg of special food prepared daily, he said.

The special diet comprises horse gram, green gram, black gram, rice, salt and a variety of vegetables, all boiled together for six to seven hours before being served. “The elephants consume only up to 12 kg of the mix. Anything more could lead to obesity, making it difficult for them to walk long distances,” he added.The diet also includes sugarcane and coconuts as supplements. To ensure their fitness, the elephants walk 10–12 km every day, along with their training sessions.In a significant change, butter, which was earlier included in the diet, has been excluded this time. “Last year only four elephants consumed butter. After discussions with veterinarians, we decided to stop it altogether as elephants are strictly herbivores, and butter offers no real nutritional benefits apart from aiding digestion. Instead, ragi (finger millet) and horse gram have been added this year,” Dr Prabhugouda said.Similarly, wheat has also been removed from the diet since it was found undigested in elephant droppings. The introduction of ragi and horse gram is expected to improve digestion and provide better energy.The special food is prepared in the form of soft balls, mixing lentils and rice with salt, onions, cucumbers, and other fresh vegetables. These are then hand-fed to the elephants twice a day — after their morning and evening training sessions.“The idea is to provide them with a balanced diet that improves stamina and keeps them agile for the grand procession,” Dr. Prabhugouda said. With this carefully crafted training and feeding routine, the forest department hopes to ensure that the royal elephants are in peak condition to lead the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami.