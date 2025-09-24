ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Tramples Elderly Woman To Death In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur: An elderly woman was trampled to death on Tuesday by an elephant in Jurgum village, part of the Baigacha forest range, under the Surguja division in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. Two others, who were seriously injured, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The forest department has deployed a team in the area to keep a tab on the tusker and has asked local people not to venture into the forest.

The victims went to collect mushrooms in the forest when they came under the surprise attack by the pacgydrem. Continuous rainfall over the past few days has resulted in the growth of wild mushrooms, which have a high demand and fetch good value from the market. Four women went to the spot, of whom Radhi Bai, Kamala Bai, and Sumitri Bai managed to escape.

Bagdi Ranger Lakshmi Kahar arrived at the spot with a team and completed the inquest proceedings of the body, which was handed over to the family after autopsy.