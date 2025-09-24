Elephant Tramples Elderly Woman To Death In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Four women went to the Baigacha forest to collect mushrooms that grew following fresh spells of rain. Two others were injured and are undergoing treatment.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Jashpur: An elderly woman was trampled to death on Tuesday by an elephant in Jurgum village, part of the Baigacha forest range, under the Surguja division in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. Two others, who were seriously injured, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The forest department has deployed a team in the area to keep a tab on the tusker and has asked local people not to venture into the forest.
The victims went to collect mushrooms in the forest when they came under the surprise attack by the pacgydrem. Continuous rainfall over the past few days has resulted in the growth of wild mushrooms, which have a high demand and fetch good value from the market. Four women went to the spot, of whom Radhi Bai, Kamala Bai, and Sumitri Bai managed to escape.
Bagdi Ranger Lakshmi Kahar arrived at the spot with a team and completed the inquest proceedings of the body, which was handed over to the family after autopsy.
DFO Shashi Kumar said the elephant, which attacked the women, had strayed from the herd, and villagers are being continuously updated about its movement. "Immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the family of the deceased, and the remaining compensation is being prepared," he added.
This is the second death due to an elephant attack in a month in Jashpur. Earlier, an elephant had trampled a woman in the Kunkuri forest range. Approximately 54 elephants roam in the Pasan forest range, and the forest department is keeping an eye on the tuskers. Villagers in the surrounding forest are being alerted not to go to areas where elephants move frequently.
As per a figure provided by the forest department, approximately 90 elephants have died in the state in the last six years due to various reasons, including disease, electrocution, and chewing explosives mistakenly.
