Elephant Runs Amok During Annual Festival In Kerala; 17 Injured

Malappuram: Several people were injured, one of them critically, after an elephant went on a rampage during an annual festival at a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at around 12:30 AM today at BP Angadi Jaram Maidan during the Puthiyangadi ritual of the annual festival. According to the local sources, the elephant, identified as Pakath Sreekuttan, became violent during the ritual and dragged a person and flinged him in the air. The seriously injured person was admitted to a hospital in Kottakkala. Several others were also injured in the incident which led to a stampede-like situation.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet. In the purported video of the incident, five elephants are seen adorned with golden plates outside the mosque lit with festive decoration. One of the five elephants suddenly loses cool and runs amok into the crowd leading to a stampede-like situation in the ground. Reports said that most of the injuries were caused due to the stampede at the annual festival.

In the video, the mahout is seen struggling to control the jumbo even as the elephant flings a man into the air with its trunk. According to local sources, the elephant was finally controlled by the mahout at around 2.15 am on Wednesday.