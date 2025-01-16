ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Pongal Celebrated With Pomp At Theppakadu Elephant Camp In Madumalai Tiger Reserve

The gentle giants were served special Pongal feast comprising fruits and other delicacies.

The Elephant Pongal festival was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where officials and tourists danced to the traditional music of the tribes
Elephant Pongal at Theppakadu Elephant Camp (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Nilgiris: The Elephant Pongal festival was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where officials and tourists danced to the traditional music of the tribes.

Every year, Elephant Pongal is celebrated at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris district. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Field Director Kripa Shankar, Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police NS Nisha, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Vidya and several other officials participated in the festival. The officials celebrated Pongal with their families at Puthupanai on the elephant camp premises. Then, as per tradition blindfolded officials and tourists broke the earthen pot at Uriyadi.

This was followed by Shankar, Nisha, Vidya, tourists and school girls dancing to the traditional music of Kurumbar tribe. Then, special Pongal feast was served to the elephants who were made to stand in a row at the feeding hall. Fruits including sugarcane, watermelon, pineapple, pomegranate apple, nutritious food and white Pongal were served to the gentle giants. The special elephant feast highlights the deep cultural connection and respect for the majestic animals. Pongal was also served to all those who participated in the ceremony.

A large number of tourists from not only Tamil Nadu but also from various states including Kerala and Karnataka had arrived to witness this Pongal celebration held at Theppakadu Elephant Camp. The tourists also enjoyed watching and clicking photographs as the Pagans fed Raghu and Bommi, the baby elephants featured in the Oscar-winning short film 'Elephant Whisperers'.

