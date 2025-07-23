Elephant Memory At Age 3: Bihar’s Whiz kid Stuns With Her Genius, Dreams of Becoming IAS

Bhojpur: Remember Kautilya Pandit of Haryana, famously known as 'Mini Google' or 'Google Boy', who surprised the world with his extraordinary talent. Similarly, Tripti, a three-year-old girl from Bihar, has suddenly attracted people's attention.

Tripti has been displaying extraordinary memory and general knowledge. The child prodigy can tell the name of the Prime Minister, President, and the names of the Chief Ministers of all the states.

Nurtured by her mother, Renu Devi, she can also remember state capitals. Along with this, she can also quickly tell the names of many countries and islands of the world.

Renu said she has educated her daughter in such a way that she can tell the names of India's neighbouring countries in a jiffy. "My daughter can also tell how much time it takes for sunlight to fall on the Earth," Renu said.

When the ETV Bharat team talked to Tripti, she told them the names of all 38 districts of Bihar. Not only this, she also told the names of the capitals of different countries of the world.



Nourishing IAS ambition

Tripti wants to become an IAS when she grows up, she said. Renu, a graduate from Jain College in Ara, said that despite passing the B.Ed. entrance, she could not study further due to financial constraints.

She now wants to make her daughter an IAS officer by offering her an opportunity to go for higher education. "My husband, who is a carpenter, lives in Chandigarh. I live in my maternal home as our financial condition is not sound. I want to give her higher education through a private school, but she is not getting admission,'' Renu said.

Speaking about Tripti, Renu said whatever she taught to Tripti, she can remember them immediately. Tripti started showing her extraordinary talent at the age of just two years. "Whatever you are hearing today, I have taught her in the last three months," she said.

Tripti has been admitted to the nursery class in a private school. She will also start going to school on July 24. ''I am very happy. There were offers from some schools. Finally, my daughter has been admitted to a school," Renu added.

The school's principal, Archana Singh, said, "Seeing the talent of the girl, we have admitted her to the nursery. She will be given free education till Class 12. We have provided everything from dress to study material to Tripti for free."

According to psychiatrist Dr. Amit Kumar, the IQ level of normal children is between 90 to 110, whereas Tripti's IQ is much higher than this. Dr. Amit Kumar has described her as being in the category of 'hyper intelligence'.