Elephant Ivory Smuggling: Tamil Nadu CB-CID To Investigate Elephant Poacher’s Death

Dharmapuri: A male elephant was killed at the Emanur forest area near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu for its ivory on March 1. The incident sent alarm bells in the wildlife security circle.

Three separate teams have been formed under assistant conservator of forests to investigate the matter. During the investigation, Dinesh, Vijayakumar and Govindaraju were arrested from Kongarapatti near Emanur on March 18. Forest guards seized two elephant tusks from them from Karaikadu village on the borders of Salem, Erode and Dharmapuri districts. The forest department is also investigating Senthil in the same case.

Senthil suddenly disappeared on March 18. His wife had filed a complaint with the police regarding his disappearance. Meanwhile, a case (Cr.No.45/2025) was registered at the Eriyur police station on March 19. Pennagaram Range Forest Department lodged an FIR accusing Senthil of attacking the forest department officials and escaping.

Around the same time, the forest department received information about finding a decomposed body of a man near Kongarapatti in the Eriyur forest area of ​​Dharmapuri district. On suspicion, the forest department grilled Senthil's relatives. The relatives who saw the body identified them as Senthil. The forest department also seized a gun near his body.

Senthil, who had fled to evade the investigation, died while the forest department was searching for him. In this regard, a case (Cr.No. 55/2025) was registered at the Eriyur police station on April 4 based on a complaint filed by the VAO of Sunchalnatham village under Bennagaram taluk.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, his relatives alleged that Senthil's death was not natural. Following this, considering the seriousness of the matter, both cases are being transferred to the Crime Branch-CID, according to sources in DGP's office.