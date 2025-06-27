ETV Bharat / state

Elephants Go Berserk At Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, Cameraman Sustains Minor Injuries

As many as 18 elephants had been decorated for the grand event of whom three went out of control and started running in the crowd.

Three ceremonial elephants went berserk during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Friday
Aerial view of Ahmedabad Rath Yatra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Three ceremonial elephants went berserk during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Friday.

As many as 18 elephants had been decorated for the grand event of whom three went out of control and started running in the crowd. The incident occurred when the chariots reached Khadia locality of the city. It is alleged that the sound of loud DJ music agitated the elephants which went berserk and started running in the crowd.

While a cameraman sustained minor injuries, no major loss of life and property was reported in the incident. The cameraman was taken to SVP Hospital in an 108 ambulance. Police and administrative officials have asked devotees to remain cautious and not sound any siren or play loud music during the festival. Police, mahouts, and forest staff managed to bring the elephants under control.

The annual procession, drawing thousands to pull the chariots from the Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur along a 16 km route, began around 7 am. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Pahind ceremony, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the Mangala Aarti at 4 am.

With 18 elephants, 101 trucks, 30 akhadas, 18 bhajan groups, and three bands, the yatra was proceeding smoothly until 10:15 am, when the elephant bolted, scattering devotees.

