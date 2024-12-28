ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Electrocution Suspected

Over 50 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, and Korea districts in the last four years.

Elephant Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Electrocution Suspected
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Korba: An elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, an official said. The carcass of the pachyderm, aged around 15 years, was found on the edge of a pond near Gitakunwari village this morning, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears the elephant died of electrocution. However, the exact reason will be known once we get the post-mortem report," the official said.

More than 50 elephants have died in the state in the last four years. Most of these deaths have been reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.

Korba: An elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, an official said. The carcass of the pachyderm, aged around 15 years, was found on the edge of a pond near Gitakunwari village this morning, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears the elephant died of electrocution. However, the exact reason will be known once we get the post-mortem report," the official said.

More than 50 elephants have died in the state in the last four years. Most of these deaths have been reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELEPHANT FOUND DEAD IN KORBACHHATTISGARH ELEPHANT DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.