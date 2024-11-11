ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: An elephant was found dead at a paddy farm in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Monday, a forest official said.

A probe was on to find out the cause of the death, he said, adding the jumbo was part of a herd of six elephants that had been roaming in the area for the last couple of days.

The male tusker was found dead in Murka village under the Wadrafnagar forest range in the morning, the official said. After being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and started the process of autopsy, he said.

An investigation was underway to know the exact cause of the elephant's death, which could be electrocution or any other cause, the official said. Earlier, three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted in a forest area in the state's Raigarh district on October 26.