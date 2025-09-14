Elephant Enters Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari From Maharashtra, Forest Dept Alerts 15 Villages
The elephant was seen strolling on the lawns and fields of Bardiha Resort in Gangrel area of Dhamtari, triggering fear among tourists.
Dhamtari: A tusker from Maharashtra, reportedly got separated from its herd and entered Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday.
It was sighted roaming in Gangrel area, a popular tourist destination of the district. The forest department is monitoring the elephant's movement and has issued an alert in around 15 nearby villages.
The locals and tourists in Gangrel are gripped in fear ever since the tusker was seen wandering in the area. Gangrel is frequented by a large number of tourists during this part of the year.
According to forest department officials, the elephant was found wandering in Bardiha Resort for around 90 minutes. It was seen strolling on the lawns of the resort and then roaming on the fields. Some tourists even made a video of the animal inside the Bardiha Resort.
The forest department team is constantly keeping an eye on the movement of the elephant. Presently, the elephant has been driven out of the Bardiha Resort area and people of 15 villages have been alerted through loudspeakers. The forest department team has warned villagers against going near the elephant, entering the forest areas, trying to drive it away using aggressive means or provoke it, which can make it difficult for them to control the animal and result in disastrous situations.
Forest officials said the tusker, ME-3, has been spotted roaming between Gangrel and Dangimacha areas, located 13 kilometres from the district headquarters.
Areas where alert has been issued are Vishrampur, Tumarbahar, Khirkitola, Dangimacha, Kasawahi, Boridkhurd, Beltara, Soram, Bhatgaon, Bendranwagaon, Maradeo, Gangrel, Kotabharri, Barari, Shakarwara, Bhoyna and Mudpar.
Shrikrishna Jadhav, DFO, said ME-3 elephant has travelled from Maharashtra to Gangrel area and belongs to Chanda Dal. "It is likely that the tusker will return via the same route. Possibly it will go to Gariaband via Gangrel Duban area and Kergaon. We are alerting the villagers and subsequently tracking the elephant's movement. Earlier too, this elephant had travelled through this route and returned to Maharashtra. Hopefully, it will take the same route again," he said.
