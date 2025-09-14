ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Enters Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari From Maharashtra, Forest Dept Alerts 15 Villages

Dhamtari: A tusker from Maharashtra, reportedly got separated from its herd and entered Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday.

It was sighted roaming in Gangrel area, a popular tourist destination of the district. The forest department is monitoring the elephant's movement and has issued an alert in around 15 nearby villages.

The locals and tourists in Gangrel are gripped in fear ever since the tusker was seen wandering in the area. Gangrel is frequented by a large number of tourists during this part of the year.

According to forest department officials, the elephant was found wandering in Bardiha Resort for around 90 minutes. It was seen strolling on the lawns of the resort and then roaming on the fields. Some tourists even made a video of the animal inside the Bardiha Resort.