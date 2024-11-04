Jumbo Loss: Crackdown Begins As Unnatural Elephant Deaths Rise In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Owing to the alarming rise in unnatural elephant deaths, Odisha’s Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia has pulled all the stops to take decisive action. With more than 50 elephants lost since the beginning of the year, Khuntia has ordered investigation into the causes, directing strict accountability for negligence, whether it involves poachers, forest employees, or officials.

In his recent directive, he said that negligence in wildlife protection will not be tolerated. “Wild animals have the right to live in a safe environment with adequate legal protection,” he stated. “Precautionary measures must be taken to safeguard these animals, and any neglect by department officials will be dealt with sternly.”

Notice issued by the Government of Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Efforts and Shortfalls in Conservation

Despite existing measures like the Gaja Sathi initiative, Rapid Action Teams, and an expanded forest staff network, elephant deaths continue to rise, drawing criticism from both environmentalists and local communities. According to the Forest Department, there are currently 397 squads tasked with wildlife protection across the state, but the department has acknowledged serious gaps in patrolling and habitat preservation.

In 2022, the government allocated a budget of around Rs 2 crore for the Gaja Sathi initiative. Each Van Suraksha Samiti (VSS) will engage five persons from nearby villages as ‘Gaja Sathis,’ equipping them with firecrackers, lights, and other tools to track and safely steer elephant herds away from populated areas. In addition to monitoring elephant activity, these volunteers are supposed to work closely with anti-depredation squads and alert villagers if elephants are detected nearby.

The minister’s order also calls for a report on unnatural deaths within a month, with Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrat Sahu tasked with updating the minister on investigation progress and actions against officials found negligent.

A lone jumbo (ETV Bharat)

Recent Incidents Highlight Risks

Recent fatalities have underscored the challenges in elephant conservation. On November 2, an adult elephant died after a collision with a train near Dhenkanal, under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Similar incidents occurred on October 17, when a baby elephant was struck by a train in Rourkela, despite repeated warnings to railway authorities about elephant crossings.

Other incidents include an elephant death by electrocution on August 30 near Khurda Tangi. Villagers discovered the carcass near the Tangi Range, and preliminary investigations suggest the animal died from contact with an electrical wire. Another elephant met a similar fate in Bhubaneswar’s Chandaka forest, where it was fatally electrocuted by exposed wires while foraging.

Strain on Elephant Populations and Habitats

According to the latest state census, Odisha’s elephant population stands at 2,098, a modest increase from 1,976 recorded in 2017. However, high mortality rates continue to challenge conservation efforts, with 403 elephants dying over the past five years due to various causes, including train accidents and electrocution.

Experts point to the increasing fragmentation of elephant corridors, which are disrupted by railway lines, industrial expansion, and power infrastructure. These obstacles force elephants to alter their migratory routes, often bringing them dangerously close to human settlements and infrastructure, further increasing risks.

Department Urged to Prioritize Safety Measures

Wildlife officials are calling for a renewed focus on corridor safety, stricter monitoring of elephant paths, and improved patrolling in high-risk zones. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda has voiced concern over the performance of wildlife protection squads.

The department now faces the dual task of intensifying anti-poaching measures and improving habitat safety. In the face of rising elephant mortality, the Minister’s directive emphasizes accountability within the department and demands a collective commitment to safeguarding Odisha’s elephant population.