Elephant Calf Found Dead Near Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh's Korba
Forest department official said the exact cause of death of the elephant calf, around one week old, will be determined after postmortem.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Korba: An elephant calf was found dead near a river in the Kendai forest range of Chhattisgarh's Korba district, forest officials said on Sunday. Prima facie it seems that the baby elephant got drowned but the exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, they added.
According to Kendai Forest Range Officer Abhishek Dubey the carcass of the baby elephant, around one week old, was found by forest officials during patrolling on Saturday along the banks of the Hasdeo river in Korbi village under the Kendai Forest Range of Katghora Division.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the calf had died a few days ago. It seems that the baby had drowned and the carcass was swept downstream. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after receiving the postmortem report," Dubey said.
Dubey further said that a herd of 54 elephants, including several baby elephants, had been found roaming in the Panaagawa area of the Pasan Forest Range in Korba. It is likely that the elephant calf that was found dead was part of that herd, he said adding, the matter is being investigated.
According to the Chhattisgarh forest department, approximately 90 elephants have died in the state in the last six years due to various reasons, including diseases and electrocution. Elephant-human conflict has been a major cause of concern in Chhattisgarh for the past decade. Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari, and Gariaband are among the districts facing the menace, officials said.
