Elephant Calf Found Dead Near Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: An elephant calf was found dead near a river in the Kendai forest range of Chhattisgarh's Korba district, forest officials said on Sunday. Prima facie it seems that the baby elephant got drowned but the exact cause of death will be known after postmortem, they added.

According to Kendai Forest Range Officer Abhishek Dubey the carcass of the baby elephant, around one week old, was found by forest officials during patrolling on Saturday along the banks of the Hasdeo river in Korbi village under the Kendai Forest Range of Katghora Division.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the calf had died a few days ago. It seems that the baby had drowned and the carcass was swept downstream. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after receiving the postmortem report," Dubey said.