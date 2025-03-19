ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Calf Drowns In Pond In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Chhattisgarh has reported the deaths of around 90 elephants in the last six years due to different reasons, including ailments and electrocution, officials said.

Representational image. (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Raigarh: An elephant calf drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, forest officials said. The carcass of the male jumbo, aged around one year, was found floating in the pond in Jampali village under Chhal forest range on Tuesday, said Abhishek Jogawat, divisional forest officer of Dharamjaigarh forest division.

As per the preliminary information, the calf was part of an elephant herd that visited the pond owned by a local villager, he said. It appears that the calf drowned after it entered deep water while bathing, he said.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, the official said. With this incident, so far three elephants have died this year in this forest division. Chhattisgarh has reported the deaths of around 90 elephants in the last six years due to different reasons, including ailments and electrocution, officials said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. The districts which have been facing the menace mainly are Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur.

TAGGED:

