Elephant Calf Dies During Treatment In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Tusker Toll Rises To 11 In 2 Weeks

Umaria: A four-month-old elephant calf, who was found sick and rescued two days ago, died during treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, taking the death toll to 11 in the last two weeks. A total of 10 elephants died here in three consecutive days last month.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve deputy director PK Verma said an elephant calf died in the tiger reserve on Sunday. The calf was around four months old and was undergoing treatment after being separated from its herd.

"The calf had got separated from its herd in compartment number RF 179 Patparaha Haar of Beat Kharibaditola of Panpatha Buffer. He was found abandoned, unconscious and in an unhealthy condition. The medical team immediately reached the spot to rescue him and started his treatment," he said

For a proper treatment, the calf was then brought to Rama Elephant Camp in Tala Range. A medical team camped there and treated him. However, the calf passed away during treatment this morning.