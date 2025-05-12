ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Trampled To Death By Elephants In Chhatisgarh's Dharamjaigarh Forest Division

Raigarh: On the night of May 10, two women were crushed to death by an elephant at Bhadranpur village in Dharamjaigarh forest division of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. The husband of one of the victims was severely injured and hospitalised, confirmed the Raigarh Forest Department.

The first attack occurred on Saturday night when Ghasiya Ram Yadav (35), and his wife Susheela (30) were sleeping outside their house. An elephant from a herd passing by the village attacked them, killing Susheela and severely injuring Ghasiya Ram.

In a separate incident in the same village, another elephant from the herd attacked and killed Sunita Lohra. Forest officials reported she was brutally crushed.

Following the attacks, the Forest Department and police responded immediately. The bodies were taken for post-mortem, and the affected families received an initial financial aid of Rs 25,000 each. The remaining Rs 5.75 lakh in compensation will be provided after formalities are completed. The elephants are part of a herd of 21 roaming in the Lailunga forest area.