Chhattisgarh: 3 Of A Family Injured in Elephant Attack in Surguja

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): Three members of a family, including an eight-month-old girl were injured in an elephant attack when they had gone to collect 'mahua' fruits in Udaipur forest area of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, police said.

The child has suffered internal injuries while the woman and the man suffered injuries on chest and waist respectively. All are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The incident took place in Fatehpur area of Udaipur forest early this morning. The family was collecting mahua when an elephant attacked them. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

According to the forest department officials, two elephants have been roaming in the forest range of Udaipur after getting separated from their herd for the last one week. One of the two elephants went towards Lakhanpur forest area and the other towards Tara Premnagar forest via Fatehpur.

On receiving information about the incident, Ranger Kamlesh Rai went to CHC Udaipur where the injured were being treatment. The three were later referred to the district hospital. The forest personnel have been continuously advising the villagers not to go towards the forest.

Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker districts have been frequently witnessing elephant attacks.