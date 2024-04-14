Chhattisgarh: 3 Of A Family Injured in Elephant Attack in Surguja

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 Of A Family Injured in Elephant Attack in Surguja

The family had gone to collect 'mahua' fruits from a forest in Surguja district when an elephant attacked them. They were taken to the CHC for first-aid after which, they were referred to the district hospital.

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): Three members of a family, including an eight-month-old girl were injured in an elephant attack when they had gone to collect 'mahua' fruits in Udaipur forest area of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, police said.

The child has suffered internal injuries while the woman and the man suffered injuries on chest and waist respectively. All are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The incident took place in Fatehpur area of Udaipur forest early this morning. The family was collecting mahua when an elephant attacked them. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

According to the forest department officials, two elephants have been roaming in the forest range of Udaipur after getting separated from their herd for the last one week. One of the two elephants went towards Lakhanpur forest area and the other towards Tara Premnagar forest via Fatehpur.

On receiving information about the incident, Ranger Kamlesh Rai went to CHC Udaipur where the injured were being treatment. The three were later referred to the district hospital. The forest personnel have been continuously advising the villagers not to go towards the forest.

Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker districts have been frequently witnessing elephant attacks.

Read more

  1. Wild Elephant Slips Into Well in Kerala's Ernakulam, Rescue Op Underway
  2. Kerala: Elephant Injured after Suspected Train Hit, Case against Loco Pilot
  3. Wild Tusker Kills Two Farmers in Surprise Attacks in Telangana

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.