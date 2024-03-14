Three Injured in an Elephant Attacked in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Three people were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in the residential area of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Karadimadai village near Blake Mariamman temple, they added.

An elephant entered a residential area in the Madukkarai forest area. At the same time, a 70-year-old woman identified as Nagammal was sleeping outside her house. Hearing an unusual noise, the woman suddenly woke up and looked outside. At this time, the tusker attacked her, officials said.

"To flee, she fell and received a head injury, however, she managed to escape. The elephant then moved to take the rice kept in the nearby house and attacked 40-year-old Dhanalakshmi and Sathiya, who were sleeping inside the house. Both of them escaped with injuries," they said.

Hearing the noise in the village, the pachyderm left the area. On receiving the information, the officials of the Madukkarai Forest Department reached the area and chased the elephant back into the forest. The officials then sent the injured to a hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

CCTV footage of a lone wild elephant entering the residence in search of food and pushing down an old woman, who was sleeping outside the house is making rounds on social media.

