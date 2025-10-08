ETV Bharat / state

Woman Trampled To Death, Child Injured In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: A woman was killed and her child injured in an elephant attack in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Park area of ​​the Bharatpur forest region on Tuesday night, they said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Itwaria Baland, was sleeping inside her mud house with her children when the wild elephant attacked. She died on the spot, while one child remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The villagers said that the elephant involved in the attack is the same pachyderm that has been roaming between the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve and the Sanjay Tiger Reserve for several months. They said that the elephant had damaged several houses and killed several villagers. They alleged that despite the deaths, no concrete action has been taken by the Forest Department.

A resident from Dhab village said, "The Forest Department had not received any prior information about the elephant entering the village. If they had, we could have moved to a safe place, and the incident could have been averted. We demand that the elephant be captured and sent to a jungle safari or a zoo to prevent such incidents in the future."