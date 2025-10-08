Woman Trampled To Death, Child Injured In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh
Published : October 8, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: A woman was killed and her child injured in an elephant attack in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Park area of the Bharatpur forest region on Tuesday night, they said.
According to officials, the deceased, identified as Itwaria Baland, was sleeping inside her mud house with her children when the wild elephant attacked. She died on the spot, while one child remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The villagers said that the elephant involved in the attack is the same pachyderm that has been roaming between the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve and the Sanjay Tiger Reserve for several months. They said that the elephant had damaged several houses and killed several villagers. They alleged that despite the deaths, no concrete action has been taken by the Forest Department.
A resident from Dhab village said, "The Forest Department had not received any prior information about the elephant entering the village. If they had, we could have moved to a safe place, and the incident could have been averted. We demand that the elephant be captured and sent to a jungle safari or a zoo to prevent such incidents in the future."
Park Range Officer Rajaram has also inspected the situation and assured the affected family of all possible assistance. He said that the villagers' complaint will be forwarded to higher authorities so the elephant can be captured.
Official sources said that approximately 54 elephants have been roaming in the Pasan forest range in Korba. Villagers in the surrounding forest have been alerted and instructed not to go to areas where elephants roam. According to the forest department, over 320 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.
The Chhattisgarh Forest Department reported that approximately 90 elephants have died in the state in the last six years due to various reasons, including disease, electrocution, and chewing on explosives.
