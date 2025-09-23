ETV Bharat / state

Electrocution Deaths In Rain-Hit Kolkata: CESC Disowns Responsibility After Mamata Blames Utility

Kolkata: Power utility CESC on Tuesday night disowned responsibility for the electrocution deaths in Kolkata during waterlogging, asserting that the fatalities were unrelated to its distribution network.

At least eight people died by electrocution from unsecured live cables in the city, and West Bengal Chief Minister squarely blamed the power utility, saying electricity is supplied by CESC and it is their duty to ensure people do not suffer.

In a video statement, a CESC spokesperson said that of the eight deaths reported, five were caused by faulty internal wiring in homes and a factory.

Two others were linked to lamp posts "not owned by us," while one was due to a traffic signal kiosk panel, he said, while expressing grief over the deaths.