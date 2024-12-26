Electricity Dept Examines 'Tampered' Old Meters Of MP Ziaur Rehman Barq's House In Sambhal

ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq was fined Rs 1.9 crore for alleged power theft in his house and both the meters were found tampered with.

Sambhal: After a power theft case was registered against Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, the two electricity meters at his residence, that were allegedly tampered with, are being examined. The electricity department officials tested the two meters in the presence of a representative of the MP today.

On December 17, a team of the electricity department reached the MP's residence in Deepa Sarai and in the presence of police and officials of district administration, both the existing meters were replaced by new smart meters. On suspicion that there was tampering in the two meters, the electricity department officials confiscated and sent those to the laboratory for examination.

On December 19, the electricity department team once again reached the MP's house with officials. They checked the newly installed smart meters along with all the electrical appliances of the house.

The electricity department also registered a case of power theft against Barq and an FIR was lodged in Nakhasa police station against his father Maulana Mamlukur Rahman Barq, who had allegedly threatened electricity employees when they had gone for inspection.

After this, the electricity department called the MP or his representative to the power house on December 23 to examine the two old meters but the inspection could not be done at that time. The new date of meter examination was scheduled on December 26.

Two persons, including advocate Qasim Jamal reached the power house as the MP's representative on Thursday and the electricity meters were tested.

